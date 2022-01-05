Dr Reddy's Laboratories to launch Molflu at Rs 35 per capsule

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stated that it would launch antiviral drug molnupiravir at a price of Rs 35 per capsule, under the brand name Molflu across India.

The total course of 40 capsules over 5 days would cost Rs 1,400 with 10 capsules per strip.

The company said that it has received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the oral anti-viral drug Molnupiravir capsules 200mg for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, with SpO2 >93 per cent and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

Earlier this year, Dr. Reddy’s entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:21 AM IST