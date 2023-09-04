Dr Bradley Ringeisen Joins Advisory Board Of Xenesis, The R&D Arm Of Absolute |

Former US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) biotechnology director - Dr Bradley Ringeisen - has joined the advisory board of Xenesis, the R&D arm of Absolute. With multiple internationally renowned research centers, notable genomics projects, and strong subject matter expertise, the US boasts of a ~60% value share of the total biotechnology sector worldwide, with China a distant second at ~11%. The addition of Dr Ringeisen to the advisory board amplifies Xenesis' access to world-leading expertise and paramount networks in the biotechnology industry.

Dr Bradley is the Executive Director at Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) in Berkeley, California, which aims to bridge revolutionary gene-editing tool development to affordable and accessible solutions in human health and climate. IGI was founded by the 2020 Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna, the inventor of genome engineering technology, CRISPR-Cas9.

Dr Bradley has more than 20 years of experience and 18 patents to his name. Before joining the IGI, he was the Director of the Biological Technologies Office at DARPA, where he managed a division focused on cutting-edge technologies in biology, physical sciences and engineering. DARPA identifies, recruits, and supports transformative technologies and scientists at the top of their fields and provides them with opportunities to push the limits of their disciplines. In FY22, DARPA invested $3.8 Billion in R&D and the expected budget for FY23 is more than $4 Billion. At DARPA, programs in Dr Bradley’s office included research in genome editing, epigenetics, neurotechnology, food security and biomanufacturing, as well as diagnostics and therapeutics development. Before DARPA, Dr Bradley ran his research group at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory as the head of the Bioenergy and Biofabrication Section.

Xenesis Institute, the R&D arm of Absolute, aims to unravel nature’s unparalleled design & intelligence to build innovative, bioabled solutions for people and the planet. It focuses on three core areas of research - Agriculture, Biomaterials and BioCare. Xenesis is reputed for its proprietary Nature Intelligence Platform (NIP), one of the world's largest databases of microorganisms, biomolecules and enzymes. The team has also built other breakthrough platforms including the Bio-cat Insta Technology (BCIT), Signal Triggered Regenerative Activity Complex (STREAC), Master Stability Complex (MSC) and Ultra High Range Spreading (UHRS), amongst others.

The Xenesis Advisory Board hosts scientific, entrepreneurial, and industry veterans in agri-tech, crop transformation, bio-protection, plant molecular farming, carbon sequestration, gene editing, biomaterials, and biocare. In addition to Dr Ringeisen, industry veterans such as Dr Adam Wolf, Dr Balaji Vasudevan and Dr Minshad A. Ansari are all currently part of the Advisory Board.

Dr Adam Wolf is the Founder and CEO of Eion Carbon, a carbon sequestration company. Previously, Dr Adam founded Arable Labs, a crop intelligence company promoting digital agriculture globally. With 18 years of experience as a scientist and entrepreneur, Dr Adam brings advisory expertise in agri-tech, agro-future, carbon removal, and earth observation. Dr Adam has been affiliated with esteemed universities like Princeton, Stanford and Carnegie Institution for Science.

Dr Balaji Vasudevan has over 20 years of experience as a globally-recognized thought leader, agri-tech investor, and promoter, with experience spanning across industry and academia in the US, Israel and India. He has expertise in crop transformation, gene editing, ag biologicals, plant molecular farming, scientific and technological due diligence, technology sourcing and commercialisation.

Establishing an experienced Advisory Board is part of Absolute’s approach to creating necessary platforms for exchanging ideas and expertise, fostering awareness, developing new initiatives, and setting the agenda supporting global agricultural transformation. One of the board’s main goals is to advocate for scientific authority, pioneering innovation, and support policy changes that in turn will help address the needs of farmers and end-consumers. The eminent members of the Xenesis Advisory Board further solidify the position of Xenesis Institute as a global leader in scientific innovation and entrepreneurship.

Agam Khare, Founder and CEO, Absolute believes, “This is a strong step in our pursuit of setting a strong governance framework across our group companies and will help accelerate our mission to transform the future of people and the planet. We are glad to have Dr. Bradley join our illustrious board.”

