Dr. Avtar Singh welcomes the stalwarts of plastic surgery under one roof as Amritsar hosts APSICON 2022

With his dedication and knowledge, Dr. Avtar Singh is ceaselessly working towards redefining the health sector of our country. To date, he has made innumerable contributions in the realms of medicine and science. While he and Amandeep Hospital were recently garnering applause for conducting 2000 robotic knee replacement surgeries, they created another milestone by hosting APSICON 2022.

For the first time, Amritsar boasts of organising the Annual Conference of Association of Plastic Surgeons of India, which represents more than 2000 plastic surgeons from all across the country. This conference was held in Punjab for the second time, with the first one being held in Patiala 40 years ago.

The conference was organised by the Department of Plastic Surgery, Amandeep Hospitals, Amritsar, from November 9th to November 13th under the leadership of Dr. Ravi K. Mahajan, who is the President of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India and the Organising Chairman of the event.

This was an achievement for both Dr. Avtar Singh and Amandeep Hospital, as the conference was attended by more than 700 plastic surgeons from different parts of the country. Moreover, twenty of these were from all over the world, including countries like the USA, UK, Australia, Europe, and Dubai. The latest advancements in the fields of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery were deliberated upon in the meeting.

On hosting APSICON 2022, Dr. Avtar Singh, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon and Director of Amandeep Hospital said, "It is a matter of great pride for Amandeep Hospital as well as for Amritsar that such an event of national level is being held in the city. All this was possible with the efforts of Dr. Ravi Mahajan and his team of plastic surgeons at Amandeep Hospital. I'm grateful to everyone who made his event a success."

This five-day event helps in improving the skills of plastic surgeons as well as brings about awareness surrounding plastic surgery among the masses. Several masterclasses, hands-on workshops, and surgical video workshops were also conducted. More than 400 research papers on various aspects of plastic surgery were also presented.

Since the day, Dr. Avtar Singh stepped into the medical realm, he has been giving his best. He was awarded a fellowship from British Orthopaedics Association in 2012 and is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Dr. Avtar Singh has contributed tremendously to society with his philanthropic activities. We are sure he will keep inspiring us for a lifetime!

