Dove Soft’s IPO Countdown Begins, Investors Get A ₹104–₹111 Price Band Ahead Of September 30 Opening

Dove Soft’s IPO | Representational Image

Mumbai: Cloud communications company Dove Soft Limited will launch its ₹73.26 crore initial public offering (IPO) on September 30. The BSE SME issue has a price band of ₹104–₹111 per share and will remain open until October 5.

The IPO comprises 66 lakh shares: a fresh issue of 53.28 lakh shares worth up to ₹59.14 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.72 lakh shares worth up to ₹14.12 crore. Dove Soft will receive proceeds from the fresh issue, while the OFS proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

The company plans to use the fresh issue funds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Swastika Investmart is the book-running lead manager and market maker. Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar.

Key Dates And Application Size

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on October 6, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on October 7. The tentative listing date is October 8.

Retail investors must apply for at least two lots, or 2,400 shares. At ₹111 per share, the minimum application amount is ₹2,66,400. Non-institutional investors must bid for at least three lots, or 3,600 shares, requiring ₹3,99,600 at the upper price band.

After excluding 3.30 lakh shares reserved on a firm basis, the net public offer is 62.70 lakh shares. The proposed allocation covers 31,34,400 shares for retail investors, 30,70,800 for non-institutional investors and 64,800 for qualified institutional buyers.

What Dove Soft Does

Founded in 2011, Dove Soft provides cloud communication services that businesses use to reach customers through SMS, WhatsApp, voice calls, email and other digital channels. It also offers automation and customer engagement tools.

The company serves clients across sectors including telecom, retail, healthcare, banking, travel and e-commerce. It reported a 46 per cent rise in revenue and a 42 per cent increase in profit after tax between FY25 and FY26. Its offices and operations span Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram and Dubai.