DoT says 3.7 mln mobile users net lost in Sep vs 1.1 mln added in Aug

Telecom operators net lost 3.67 mln users in September compared to 1.09 mln added in August, data released today by the Department of Telecommunications showed.
The number of wireless users in September was at 1.145 bln, down from 1.149 bln a month ago.
The share of wireless subscribers in the entire user base also fell marginally to 97.74% in September from 97.79% in August.
In addition, mobile teledensity--the number of mobile phone connections per 100 people--fell to 82.94% in September from 83.26% a month ago.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which releases company-wise subscribers data, is yet to release the numbers for September.
