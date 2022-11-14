e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDoT says 3.7 mln mobile users net lost in Sep vs 1.1 mln added in Aug

DoT says 3.7 mln mobile users net lost in Sep vs 1.1 mln added in Aug

The number of wireless users in September was at 1.145 bln, down from 1.149 bln a month ago

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Telecom operators net lost 3.67 mln users in September compared to 1.09 mln added in August, data released today by the Department of Telecommunications showed.

The number of wireless users in September was at 1.145 bln, down from 1.149 bln a month ago.

The share of wireless subscribers in the entire user base also fell marginally to 97.74% in September from 97.79% in August.

In addition, mobile teledensity--the number of mobile phone connections per 100 people--fell to 82.94% in September from 83.26% a month ago.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which releases company-wise subscribers data, is yet to release the numbers for September.

Read Also
Jio strongest telecom brand in India: TRA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Domestic tractor sales hit record high in October, up 7% on year

Domestic tractor sales hit record high in October, up 7% on year

Russia's proposed export duty on fertiliser to increase import prices by $70/ton: Prabhubas...

Russia's proposed export duty on fertiliser to increase import prices by $70/ton: Prabhubas...

ICAI to host Carbon Neutral World Congress of Accountants for the first time in India

ICAI to host Carbon Neutral World Congress of Accountants for the first time in India

Worst may be behind for Indian oil marketing companies: Fitch

Worst may be behind for Indian oil marketing companies: Fitch

CPI October 2022: Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 6.77%

CPI October 2022: Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 6.77%