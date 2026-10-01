Dosti Realty And Moneytree Realty Submit IPO Papers Through Confidential Route, Filings Made With SEBI

IPO | Representational Image

Mumbai: Dosti Realty Ltd and Moneytree Realty Services Ltd have filed IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India through the confidential route.

The filings signal plans by the real estate developer and property consultancy firm to raise capital through public listings.

In separate public notices dated September 30, both companies confirmed submitting their pre-filed draft red herring prospectuses to SEBI and the stock exchanges.

Their initial public offerings involve equity shares intended for listing on the main boards of the stock exchanges.

What Is The Confidential IPO Route?

The confidential pre-filing process allows companies to keep draft offer documents outside the public domain while regulators review them.

These documents become available at a more advanced stage of the regulatory process.

Consequently, the proposed offer structures, financial performance, valuations and listing timelines of Dosti Realty and Moneytree Realty are unavailable at this stage.

The filings indicate their listing intentions, but investors will need further disclosures to assess the details of each proposed issue.

Dosti Realty’s Mumbai Property Business

Founded in 1979, Dosti Realty is a Mumbai-based developer with over four decades of experience in real estate.

The company has delivered over 143 properties across residential, commercial and other real estate segments.

Its development footprint includes Mumbai, Thane and other markets, reflecting its presence in the property sector.

Moneytree Realty’s Advisory Network

Moneytree Realty Services was established in 2021 and operates as a real estate consultancy.

Headquartered in Noida, it provides advisory services for residential and commercial properties across India.

The company has expanded into Gurugram, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

Other Companies Choose Confidential Filings

Wadhwa Group Holdings Ltd and AssetGro Fintech Ltd have also filed IPO draft papers using the confidential route.

Wadhwa Group Holdings is the holding company of property developer The Wadhwa Group.

AssetGro Fintech is the parent company of StockGro, a stock market research and advisory platform.