Doorstep Banking available for customers of SBI, BoB, PNB, BOI, BoM, CBI and other public sector banks: How to access it

Senior citizens of more than 70 years of age and differently-abled persons, including the visually impaired, do not have to worry about going to the bank for various banking activities in this COVID-19 pandemic. They can rather opt for ‘Door Step Banking’ (DBS) service. It is an initiative taken by Public Sector Banks Alliance through which customers can avail major banking transaction services at their doorstep.

Eligible customers of Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India can opt for this service. This is implemented with help of DSB agents in 100 major centres across the country for offering different financial as well as non financial banking services. The option is available for distances within five kms of the bank branch. This service was anchored by UCO bank.

In the case of fee, every bank charges a different fee for Doorstep Banking.

Services offered are:

Pick up of negotiable instruments (cheque/draft/pay order etc.)

Request account statement

Pick up new cheque book requisition slip

Delivery of non-personalised cheque book draft, pay order, term deposit receipt, acknowledgement etc.

Acceptance of 15G/15H forms

TDS/form 16 certificate issuance

Delivery of pre-paid instrument/gift card

Issuing standing instructions

Submission of Digital Life Certificate

Cash withdrawal



How to avail this service: