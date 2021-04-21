Don’t know your UAN? You can still check your PF account; here’s how

In the pandemic, some people have had their salaries slashed while many have lost their jobs. For the latter, one bright spot is their earnings in the Provident Fund (PF) account. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is India’s largest social security organization. Under the EPFO scheme, an employee contributes 12 percent of basic wages plus dearness allowance from his/her salary every month towards EPF. The employer has to make a similar contribution.

As per the PF withdrawal norms, an EPF account subscriber can opt for withdrawal in certain conditions such as job loss, repayment of a home loan, buying a home or home renovation, and others.

The Universal Account Number (UAN)—a unique 12-digit number for each employee, was introduced by the EPFO to link multiple EPF accounts or member IDs allotted to a single member. Employees are required to activate their UAN at the UAN portal in order to avail a wide range of online services offered by EPFO.

In the last few years, the EPFO has made it possible for its subscribers to check their PF account balance through online, the Umang app, SMS and a missed call.

But what if you don't know your UAN? It is still possible to check your PF account balance.

Here’s how you can check your PF account balance without the UAN:

· Log in to EPFO website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/

· Click on the ‘Know your PF balance” link

· You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in details such as your state, EPF office, establishment code

· Enter your PF account number, name and registered mobile number and press ‘I agree’ on the acknowledgement box

· You can now check your PF balance