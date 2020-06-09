Don’t expect pre-COVID-19 air traffic level anytime soon, says Boeing spokesperson

Aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday said that it might take several years to reach pre-COVID-19 air passenger traffic level.

According to Jim Hass, Director, Product Marketing for Boeing said that domestic traffic in some of the Asian countries has shown signs of revival. However, revival in international traffic would depend upon the time it takes for the removal of travel restrictions placed by almost all countries.

In terms of enhancing on-board hygiene and safety standards, Boeing said that it is developing a UV Wand to disinfect surfaces. Accordingly, the wand is in the prototype stage and it might come into commercial production by the end of the year.

Furthermore, the company is also working at anti-microbial surfaces and hand sanitisation system. The anti-microbial surface such as paint is being developed to coat the aircraft's interiors. These ultimately eliminates viruses.

On physical distancing norms, Hass during the online press briefing said that on-board, aircraft system and practices have reduced the chances of transmission, thereby, mitigating the risk of infection.