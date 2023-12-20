 DOMS Industries Shares Off To A Flying Start; Jump Over 77% In Debut Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDOMS Industries Shares Off To A Flying Start; Jump Over 77% In Debut Trade

DOMS Industries Shares Off To A Flying Start; Jump Over 77% In Debut Trade

The stock listed at Rs 1,400 on both the BSE and NSE, reflecting a jump of 77.21 per cent from the issue price.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
DOMS Industries Shares Off To A Flying Start; Jump Over 77% In Debut Trade |

Shares of pencil maker DOMS Industries Ltd made a dream stock market debut on Wednesday, listing with a huge premium of over 77 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 790.

The stock listed at Rs 1,400 on both the BSE and NSE, reflecting a jump of 77.21 per cent from the issue price.

Later, the stock zoomed 79.30 per cent to Rs 1,416.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 79.11 per cent to Rs 1,415.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 8,622.14 crore during morning deals.

Read Also
Innova Captab's ₹570 Cr IPO To Open On December 21
article-image

The initial share sale of DOMS Industries received 93.40 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 1,200-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 850 crore.

The price range for the offer was Rs 750-790 a share.

Funds raised through the fresh issue would be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility to expand the company's production capabilities for a range of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters as well as for general corporate purposes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red On December 20; Sensex At 70,506.31, Nifty Below 21,200

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red On December 20; Sensex At 70,506.31, Nifty Below 21,200

Welspun One To Invest ₹700 Cr To Set Up Industrial And Logistics Hub At Jawaharlal Nehru Port's...

Welspun One To Invest ₹700 Cr To Set Up Industrial And Logistics Hub At Jawaharlal Nehru Port's...

Intellect Design Arena Announces 79,654 Equity Shares Under The ESOP Schemes

Intellect Design Arena Announces 79,654 Equity Shares Under The ESOP Schemes

Interventions In Forex Market To Curb Volatility: RBI To IMF

Interventions In Forex Market To Curb Volatility: RBI To IMF

Noida: South Indian Bank Assistant Manager Absconding After Allegedly Transferring ₹28.07 Cr To...

Noida: South Indian Bank Assistant Manager Absconding After Allegedly Transferring ₹28.07 Cr To...