Domino's India appoints Sameer Batra as the new President and Chief Business Officer

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited on Thursday announced the joining of Sameer Batra as President and Chief Business Officer - Domino's India from March 9, 2023, through an exchange filing. He will be responsible for the next phase of the company's growth and offer best-in-class customer experience, operational excellence, same store growth and store expansion.

Batra has over 22 years of rich experience in building businesses in the consumer space with a special focus on Pricing, Large scale P&L Management, leading and building teams and more recently running Digital businesses. Prior to joining the Company, he was working at Amazon as Director - Prime Video’s Marketplace and business expansion. During his tenure at Amazon, he and his team built strategic alliances for Amazon's consumer offerings like Amazon Prime, Prime Video, Audible/Kindle across India, South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In his most recent assignment at Amazon Prime Video, he led Prime Video's Marketplace offerings, new business growth verticals with oversight of Product management and customer experience. He was associated with Bharti Airtel Limited between 2006-19. During his stint, he had been a part of Bharti Airtel’s leadership team as Circle CEO for Mobility, Enterprise and DTH business and India CEO for Broadband home business. He was also instrumental in shaping the growth agenda for two of Airtel’s most successful Digital products – Wynk and Airtel Xstream.

Sameer holds an Engineering Degree from University of Pune and Masters in Business Administration from Goa Institute of Management.