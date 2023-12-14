Dogecoin (DOGE) holders see no hope, run toward Retik Finance (RETIK) |

The cryptocurrency market is fast-paced, with newer tokens emerging daily. Retik Finance (RETIK) is one such token. The December launched DeFi sensation has Dogecoin holders dumping their DOGE holdings and jumping ship.

Despite its past success, Dogecoin has failed to impress in 2023. The meme coin has been trading sideways for the better part of the year, with very little gain. On the other hand, Retik Finance has exploded, recently selling out the first stage of its presale within 72 hours to raise over $450 million.

Dogecoin is the original meme coin, launched in 2013 as a “joke” to make fun of the speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. Dogecoin overcame its humorous origins to become one of the top-ranked cryptocurrencies. With a market cap of $13.68 billion, DOGE is the 11th most popular cryptocurrency and the most popular meme coin.

Dogecoin surged over $23,000% in 2021, surpassing a market cap of $80 billion. A sharp decline to $13.36 billion has dragged its price 87% below its all-time high.

The crypto winter that followed the 2021 bull market is one possible reason for this slump. Most cryptocurrencies lost over 75% of their value during this period.

Another reason could be the declining appeal of the token. Dogecoin is a meme coin that lacks real-world utility. It cannot be compared to utility tokens like RETIK, which can be staked for passive returns. DOGE has also lost its monopoly in the meme coin industry, thanks to newer meme coins like PEPE, Shiba Inu, Floki, and Grok.

Influential figures such as Elon Musk, who showed strong support for Dogecoin during the 2021 bull cycle, now never mention it, leaving many to wonder if it was all a pump-and-dump scheme.

DOGE's future does not appear promising. With no value catalysts on the horizon, the coin could fall farther.

Investors are accumulating RETIK in presale as they sell their DOGE to recapture the thrill of a profitable portfolio. The presale has raised over $700,000 within a week of going live. This early success in the presale is a good sign, indicating significant interest in Retik and its products. But what is it that Retik Finance offers?

DeFi Debit Cards: Retik Finance is on a quest to bridge the gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies. Retik DeFi debit cards are pivotal to the success of this mission. The debit cards allow holders to use cryptocurrencies for daily expenses such as grocery shopping. They can perform on-site crypto-to-cash conversions, enabling holders to use their digital holdings even at places that may not directly accept crypto payments.

Retik Wallet: The multichain, non-custodial wallet supports a diverse set of DeFi activities, such as swapping, shorting, staking, lending, and borrowing. It also incorporates features that are generally only available through major centralized exchanges. Retik Walet utilizes multiple layers of security to ensure that the users funds are always safe and secure. Sporting a combination of AI and traditional two-factor authentication, Retik wallet has been named one of the most secure DeFi wallets.

Retik Pay: This futuristic payment system provides a cheap, user-centric platform for businesses looking to integrate crypto payments. It is compatible with any e-commerce platform and accessible globally without border restrictions.

AI-Powered P2P Lending: Retik Finance is the first blockchain protocol to support AI-powered lending. Their lending platform uses machine learning technologies to match borrowers with suitable lenders. It streamlines the lending and borrowing process, eliminating problems associated with traditional models.

Retik Finance is one step ahead into the future. Its products and features make it an invaluable DeFi project and one of the smartest investments in 2023. The project has an ongoing giveaway where 10 participants will each win $33,300 in RETIK for completing simple tasks.

