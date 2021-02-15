Does Amazon’s new Virginia headquarters building look like poop emoji?



Replying to the Reddit post, a user wrote, “It looks beautiful to be honest. Imagine starting your days by having a healthy uphill walk in a forest to your office, looking out your window and seeing trees and the potomac. I hope they let regular people in to check it out.”

According to a report by New York Post , members of the local Northern Virginia Reddit group responded positively to the new dung-like building, calling it a “beautiful piece of architecture” and saying “I’d rather people try buildings like this rather than some generic looking skyscraper.”

The ecommerce company in its statement said that the 22-storey building will infuse nature into the urban landscape and create a unique, sustainable environment. It also stated the Arlington headquarters is a long-term investment. This is despite the fact that many of Amazon employees will be working from home. The company is looking at creating 25,000 jobs and investing USD 2.5 billion in Arlington over the next decade.

This poop emoji-like building will have retail pavilions and restaurants which will be conveniently located throughout the site. “Our plans also include room for a childcare center, a dog run, and a food truck area with plentiful outdoor seating.”