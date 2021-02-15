Does Amazon’s new Virginia headquarters building look like poop emoji?

Last January, Amazon began construction at their second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. But little did they know that internet users would compare the design of the building to poop emoji. This 2.8 million-square-foot double-helix-shaped building is designed by an architecture firm NBBJ.
Replying to the Reddit post, a user wrote, “It looks beautiful to be honest. Imagine starting your days by having a healthy uphill walk in a forest to your office, looking out your window and seeing trees and the potomac. I hope they let regular people in to check it out.”
According to a report by , members of the local Northern Virginia Reddit group responded positively to the new dung-like building, a “beautiful piece of architecture” and “I’d rather people try buildings like this rather than some generic looking skyscraper.”
The ecommerce company in its statement said that the 22-storey building will infuse nature into the urban landscape and create a unique, sustainable environment. It also stated the Arlington headquarters is a long-term investment. This is despite the fact that many of Amazon employees will be working from home. The company is looking at creating 25,000 jobs and investing USD 2.5 billion in Arlington over the next decade.
This poop emoji-like building will have retail pavilions and restaurants which will be conveniently located throughout the site. “Our plans also include room for a childcare center, a dog run, and a food truck area with plentiful outdoor seating.”
The company has announced a USD 2 billion housing equity fund in Arlington to support the community. It will help to preserve and create more than 1,300 affordable homes in Arlington’s Crystal City neighborhood, in partnership with the Washington Housing Conservancy.