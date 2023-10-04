DMart Announces Q2 Updates With 18% YoY Revenue Growth To ₹12,307.72 Cr; Store Count Reaches 336 | LinkedIn

Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) on Tuesday announced the quarterly update for the second quarter of the Financial Year 2023-24, spanning from July 2023 to September 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, amounted to Rs 12,307.72 crores with an 10 percent YoY revenue growth.

The Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, and the corresponding quarters for the past three years is as follows: In terms of Standalone Revenue, the figures for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, were 12,307.72 crores. In comparison, during the same quarter in the previous year, which ended on September 30, 2022, the revenue was 10,384.66 crores. Going further back to the quarter ending on September 30, 2021, the revenue amounted to 7,649.64 crores. Lastly, for the quarter ending on September 30, 2020, the revenue stood at 5,218.15 crores, according to the regulatory filing.

The total number of stores as of September 30, 2023 stood at 336.

The Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, as provided, is subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Avenue Supermarts Limited shares

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Limited on wednesday at 1:40 pm IST were trading at Rs 3,861.25, up by 3.64 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)