DLF sells properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in new luxury housing project at Delhi

Realty major DLF Ltd stated that it has sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in new luxury housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital,

The company added that the project is in partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The company has reported sales worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of the project, ONE Midtown".

The project has four towers of 39 floors each and comprising 913 apartments.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:48 PM IST