DLF net profit falls 15% to Rs 379 cr in Dec quarter; sales bookings nearly double to Rs 2,018 cr

DLF Ltd reported a 15 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 379.49 crore for the December 2021 quarter, while sales bookings nearly doubled to Rs 2,018 crore on strong demand for its luxury homes.

The company's total income during October-December 2021 grew marginally to Rs 1,686.92 crore, as against Rs 1,668.22 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF's net profit fell despite higher income because of a provision of an exceptional item of Rs 224 crore.

The company believes that the project remains fundamentally sound and it continues to work with the relevant parties to resolve this matter.

The company continues to witness sustained demand traction for the independent floors across the Gurugram market.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:19 PM IST