Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here

As the nation gears up to celebrate the auspicious festival of lights, 'Diwali', a common question might perhaps arises among stock market enthusiasts is that on which day will the stock market observe the Diwali holiday - October 31 or November 1?

While Drik Panchang suggests Diwali falls on October 31 this year, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday calendar holds the final word on trading holidays.

Stock Market Holiday Confusion: What Does the BSE Say?

For any individual or stock enthusiast looking to confirm about the stock market closure, the BSE website provides the official list of trading holidays. According to this official list released by BSE every year, the Indian stock market will be closed for Diwali on November 1, 2024, which falls on a Friday.

This means trading will proceed as usual on October 31.

Diwali Holiday Trading Details: What’s Open and What’s Closed?

As per the BSE holiday calendar, on Friday, November 1, the Indian stock market will observe a full-day closure in the currency and derivative segments but the commodity derivatives segment will resume operations at the evening for Muhurat Trading.

Breakdown of the trading schedule for that day:

Currency and Derivative Markets - Closed for the entire day.

Commodity Derivatives Segment & Electronic Gold Receipts - The main stock market will remain closed for Diwali on November 1 but the commodity derivatives segment will resume operations for a short period for the Muhurat trading at the evening from 6 PM to 7.00 PM on Friday, November 1, according to the BSE and NSE .

Muhurat trading is a one-hour event held on Diwali.

Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2024

Including the upcoming Diwali holiday, only three more stock market holidays remain in 2024:

November 1, 2024 – Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

November 15, 2024 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, 2024 – Christmas