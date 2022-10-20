Diwali 2022: Want to buy a new home? Here's why you should do it during the festive season

They say your selection of a spouse and house are two very important choices that impact your life the most. Neither decision is easily made and sometimes, it is the ‘when’ that takes precedence over other factors. Auspicious occasions tend to be preferred because no matter how cosmopolitan and modern our thought process may be, some of the original concepts deeply ingrained within us since childhood do influence our mindset at a basic level as well.

However, no millennial or Gen Z member really wants that tryst with tradition to be known as the ‘official’ reason for booking an apartment. So, what’s the alternative? Simple, focus on the practical benefits of closing the deal during this Diwali, for instance. Finalising the transaction over the next ten days will suddenly become a concrete triumph. Instead of being labelled old-fashioned, you will be hailed as a role model worth emulating for taking such an astute investment decision!

Growth potential

This should be your constant mantra while identifying or shortlisting projects. Its not just the area itself, even the type of project matters. The surroundings, overall neighbourhood positioning and perception can tip the scales in favour of one residential option over another. If there is an educational institution or supermarket, office building or healthcare facility in the vicinity, each has its own implications.

Visible trends

If residential projects in a certain zone have been witnessing a sustained rise in property values, it would be wise to get an overview of the past five or seven years before rashly giving both a thumbs up. An increase in real estate rates or project prices needs to be sustained over several years before it can be counted as a reliable indicator of the inherent scope for further growth taking place there.

Reputed brands

One of the most oft-repeated observations by home seekers is that projects by established developers have a higher price tag than those coming up right adjacent to them, even when the apartment sizes and amenities listed are similar. Well, there’s a reason for that. Aspects such as timely completion, quality standards and the need to maintain a reputation usually translate into the additional amount being an investment towards much-needed peace of mind.

Beyond borders

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) encompasses a wide range of locations, which have been developing gradually with connectivity being the primary impetus provider. Lifestyle aspirations are being catered to at the peripheral areas where the lower land cost also enables lavish sized apartments surrounded with verdant greenery with air quality that is by far worth the daily commute to and from the office. For those still in work from home mode, it’s the perfect combination.

Alternatives galore

When you expand your horizons and start going through all the emerging areas across the MMR that have already reached the critical mass to be declared ‘liveable’ the sheer quantity of options worth exploring and that too, for the entire spectrum of budget-wise house hunters is staggering to say the least. There’s a variety of apartment sizes and dimensions to compare, from stand-alone buildings to townships, you will be truly spoilt for choice.

Get wheels

From two-wheelers to four-wheelers, home seekers are increasingly finding facilitators to make residing at distant locations less difficult and well worth the additional travel time. With the vast metro network coming up, which will be providing enhanced connectivity and extensive linkages, coupled with mini business districts all over the MMR, the advantages of staying in what used to be considered a remote area are manifold.

It's time to smartly utilise the upcoming holidays at the workplace and get the best gift possible to mark the festive season by making your dream house a reality, so get started right now!