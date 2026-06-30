Divgi TorqTransfer Shares Jump 13.79% To ₹993.80 Despite Market Volatility, Strong Buying Pushes Stock Near 52-Week High Of ₹1,015

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares surged 13.79% to ₹993.80 on Monday. |

Mumbai: Shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd rose sharply on Monday, even as the broader stock market remained volatile and witnessed mixed trading.

The stock surged 13.79 percent, gaining Rs 120.45 in a single session to close at Rs 993.80, compared to its previous close of Rs 873.35. The sharp rise attracted strong attention from traders and retail investors.

The stock opened at Rs 881, which was also its day’s low. Buying interest increased steadily during the session, pushing the stock to an intraday high of Rs 1,015, very close to its 52-week high of Rs 1,015.

Market experts said the sharp rally was mainly driven by strong buying interest and positive investor sentiment around the company’s business outlook. Investors appeared optimistic about the company’s future growth, which supported heavy buying despite overall market weakness.

The stock’s move also suggests that buyers were willing to accumulate shares at higher levels, showing confidence in the company’s long-term potential.

Divgi TorqTransfer currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 3,040 crore. The company is trading at a P/E ratio of 64.78, reflecting high growth expectations from investors.

The strong rally shows that even during uncertain market conditions, stocks with strong business potential and buying momentum can continue to outperform.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Investors should consult financial experts before making decisions.