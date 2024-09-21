 'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts For Income Tax Disputes From October 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts For Income Tax Disputes From October 1

'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts For Income Tax Disputes From October 1

The scheme categorises taxpayers into two groups: “new appellants” and “old appellants.”

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches New Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts For Income Tax Disputes, Effective October 1 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently introduced a new initiative aimed at simplifying the resolution of income tax disputes in India: 'The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024 (DTVSV)'. The scheme is set to be effective from October 1, 2024.

The scheme was announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget presentation 2024-2025. The main aim of this scheme is to provide a clear and simplified path for taxpayers of the country with outstanding income tax to settle out their disputes effectively.

What are the key features of the DTVSV Scheme?

The scheme categorises taxpayers into two groups: “new appellants” and “old appellants.” New appellants will benefit from lower settlement amounts, making it easier for them to resolve their cases without incurring hefty costs.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Man Wanted In 11 Cases Arrested After Encounter With Police In Kalaburagi's Madyala Village
Karnataka: Man Wanted In 11 Cases Arrested After Encounter With Police In Kalaburagi's Madyala Village
'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts For Income Tax Disputes From October 1
'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts For Income Tax Disputes From October 1
Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 11 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections 2024; 1st List Includes Nagpur, Nanded, Aurangabad Seats
Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 11 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections 2024; 1st List Includes Nagpur, Nanded, Aurangabad Seats
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh To Succeed Vivek Ram Chaudhari As Indian Air Force Chief On September 30
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh To Succeed Vivek Ram Chaudhari As Indian Air Force Chief On September 30

In addition to this, taxpayers who submit their declarations by December 31, 2024, will also have a reduced settlement amounts.

What is the Process?

To participate in the DTVSV Scheme, taxpayers must fill out one of four designated forms:

Form-1: Form for filing declaration and Undertaking by the declarant

Form-2: Form for Certificate to be issued by Designated Authority

Read Also
Objective Of getting TDS Is To Get Details Of Transactions: Income Tax Dept Joint Commissioner...
article-image

Form-3: Form for Intimation of payment by the declarant

Form-4: Order for Full and Final Settlement of tax arrears by Designated Authority

Each form serves a distinct purpose in the resolution process. Moreover, Form-1 must be filed separately for each dispute, but if both the appellant and the income tax authority have appealed regarding the same order, they can submit a single Form-1.

Read Also
Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of...
article-image

Electronic Submission

In a bid to make the filing more easier, Forms 1 and 3 will need to be submitted electronically via the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal at www.incometax.gov.in.

"For detailed provisions of the DTVSV Scheme, 2024, section 88 to section 99 of the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024 may be referred to alongwith Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Rules, 2024," said in the release.     

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts...

'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024': CBDT Launches Initiative With Reduced Settlement Amounts...

SpiceJet Takes Flight With QIP Allotment: Board Greenlights QIP Of 48.7 Crore Shares At ₹61.60...

SpiceJet Takes Flight With QIP Allotment: Board Greenlights QIP Of 48.7 Crore Shares At ₹61.60...

SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response;...

SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response;...

Just Weeks After Starliner Fiasco, Boeing Kicks Out Space Unit CEO Ted Colbert

Just Weeks After Starliner Fiasco, Boeing Kicks Out Space Unit CEO Ted Colbert

Phoenix Overseas IPO Day 1: ₹36 Crore Public Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Investor Bid 1.92x

Phoenix Overseas IPO Day 1: ₹36 Crore Public Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Investor Bid 1.92x