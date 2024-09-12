 Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of Income Tax At Indore Outreach Programme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of Income Tax At Indore Outreach Programme

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of Income Tax At Indore Outreach Programme

He said that the VSV Scheme, 2024 has been proposed with the objective of reducing pending income tax litigation and provides a dispute settlement mechanism pursuant to which eligible taxpayers can settle their pending tax disputes by paying a specified portion of tax arrears.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Department Dr Vipul Chavda addresses traders at MT Cloth Market Hall on Wednesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Vipul Chavda, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Department Range-1 of Indore, has said that the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ (VSV) scheme is a boon for traders to settle their tax disputes.

He said that the VSV Scheme, 2024 has been proposed with the objective of reducing pending income tax litigation and provides a dispute settlement mechanism pursuant to which eligible taxpayers can settle their pending tax disputes by paying a specified portion of tax arrears. Dr Chavda said these while addressing an outreach programme organised by the Income Tax Department at MT Cloth Market on Wednesday.

Read Also
MoU Signed Between MP Govt & National Dairy Development Board To Promote Milk Production; Says Chief...
article-image

The programme was organised under the guidance of Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (MP & Chhattisgarh), Bhopal and Ajay Atri, Principal Commissioner-1 of Income Tax Department, Indore. The objective of the programme was to brief various provisions of the scheme and the Income Tax Department and payment of advance tax.

Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Department Range-1, Dr Chavda gave information about the new Vivaad se Vishwas Scheme of the Government of India. Income Tax Officer Priyaranjan gave information about various provisions, rules and benefits of Income Tax related to business as well as provisions related to timely payment of advance tax.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Man Smashing Window Pane Of Vande Bharat Express; Here's The Truth
Viral Video Shows Man Smashing Window Pane Of Vande Bharat Express; Here's The Truth
Haryana Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Of State Assembly
Haryana Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Of State Assembly
Chhattisgarh: 8 Kg Gold Worth ₹5 Crore Looted In Broad Daylight Heist At Balrampur Jewelry Store; Robbers Escape To Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh: 8 Kg Gold Worth ₹5 Crore Looted In Broad Daylight Heist At Balrampur Jewelry Store; Robbers Escape To Jharkhand
Mumbai: CBI Books Ex-MoCA Official In Disproportionate Assets Case
Mumbai: CBI Books Ex-MoCA Official In Disproportionate Assets Case

Jitendra Agarwal, Income Tax Officer and Senior Chartered Accountants also shared their valuable thoughts in the programme. Officials and traders of Shrimant Maharaja Tukojirao Cloth Market Association, Sarafa Bazaar Association and other associations participated in the programme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WHO Officer Inspects MY Hospital To Establish Centre Of Competency For Sickle Cell

WHO Officer Inspects MY Hospital To Establish Centre Of Competency For Sickle Cell

Indore: ₹1L To Be Provided To Tableau Making Mills; Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 17

Indore: ₹1L To Be Provided To Tableau Making Mills; Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 17

Major Crackdown: Over 1,000 kg Adulterated Ghee Seized, Sanchi To Lodge FIR

Major Crackdown: Over 1,000 kg Adulterated Ghee Seized, Sanchi To Lodge FIR

Ward-83 IMC By-Election Sees Low Turnout Of 41.32%; Vote Counting On Friday

Ward-83 IMC By-Election Sees Low Turnout Of 41.32%; Vote Counting On Friday

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of...

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of...