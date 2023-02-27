e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDilip Buildcon sells 49% stake in arm for ₹245 mln

In November, the infrastructure company sold a total of ₹101.3 billion worth of shares in four of its subsidiaries

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Dilip Buildcon sells 49% stake in arm for ₹245 mln | Image: Dilip Buildcon (Representative)

Dilip Buildcon Ltd announced that the company has sold 49% stake in DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Ltd to Shrem InvlT for ₹245 mln, via an exchange filing today.

In November, the infrastructure company sold a total of ₹101.3 billion worth of shares in four of its subsidiaries, DBL Sangli Borgaon Highways, DBL Anandapuram Anakapalli Highways, DBL Gorhar Khairatunda Highways, and DBL Bellary Byrapura Highways.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.5% higher on NSE at ₹196.35 at 09:30 IST.

