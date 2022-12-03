Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 702-cr deal for Surat Metro Rail project

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Execution of contract agreement with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd. for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase -1 in Gujarat.

In continuation to the announcement dated October 15 and in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has executed a contract agreement with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited on Friday.

Further, as per Company's Code of conduct of Prevention of insider trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company for all insiders, designated persons and their immediate relatives, connected persons, fiduciaries, and intermediaries shall be closed till 48 hours from the date the said information generally made available with the public.