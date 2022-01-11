Why digital marketing gimmicks should be avoided; all you need to know

In today’s world of digitization and automation, most of the business processes have made an online presence, and marketing is no exception. Since the global population is making quick and determined strides in the direction of all things digital, it has become essential for businesses to keep pace and advertise their products and services where they will be seen, that is online.

Businesses, in recent times, have thus, been working relentlessly towards enhancing their online presence and advertising as highlighted in a recent report by Statista, which stated that the digital marketing industry in India went from valuing Rs 47 billion in 2015 to Rs 199 billion in 2020. The industry is further expected to grow up to Rs 539 billion by 2024. So, it is sufficient to say that digital marketing is the new main form of marketing and that all businesses must opt for it.

While the growth of the digital marketing industry has been tremendous, highlighting the shift of several businesses’ advertising from offline to online, the fact that the shift was very fast and thus had scope for mistakes cannot be neglected.

Most firms have caught up on the virtual marketing fad but end up making small and big mistakes in their marketing procedure owing to their lack of information and knowledge of the field. While these mistakes are understandable, one cannot overlook the possible harm that they can cause to the rapport and revenue of the business. To avert any such damage, proper steps must be taken to avoid marketing gimmicks that can prove to be undesirable.

Below we have compiled a list of Digital Don’ts that all marketers should keep in mind while promoting their business online-

Avoid clickbait and spams

Clickbait and spam are popularly used in the marketing world. However, they may cause customers to lose trust in the brand, and thus, one must be mindful of using them.

Often clickbait is an exaggerated or even false statement used to lure in customers. While it may work a few times to drive in traffic initially, it leads to customer dissatisfaction and frustration in the long run. If persistent, it can even lead to the customer abandoning the business which would lead to a loss in revenue and hence impact the profits.

Similarly, spam is seldom liked by customers. However, that hasn’t stopped businesses from using them as a marketing tactic as underlined in a report by Statista which stated that nearly 55% of all emails are spam. Even though spams are this common, they fail to convey the message as they often end up in spam folders and are never checked.

Thus, it is evident that clickbait and spams seldom bring a positive response and must not be relied upon heavily for marketing.

Be mindful of hashtags

Hashtags help enhance the reach of the content posted and are thus an important tool used in digital marketing. One must use these hashtags wisely as wrong spellings, capitalizations, or even the use of wrong words in the form of hashtags can drastically alter the effects of the tool. These small mistakes can limit the reach of the content and can even cause the marketing campaign to fail. Also, the number of hashtags should not exceed 3-4 so as to not distract the viewer from the main content.

Use of current events and news

Brands often try to incorporate current events and news into their advertisement to capitalize on the amplified awareness of the people in that context. However, the use of current events and news must be done mindfully and in good taste. The brand should not appear to be ill-informed or insensitive to the news and should always retain a politically neutral and correct stance in its advertisements.

Ensure use of correct landing page URLs

It is critical that the landing page URLs mentioned by the company are correct and lead to the right destination. This is because putting the right links in place adds to the credibility of the company and enhances the user experience. Frequent faults in URLs can ruin customer experience and cause wastage of money.

Employ UTMs on content

Brands should utilize UTMs to track the performance and quality of traffic coming from the campaign. If brands do not capitalize on this, they may lose out on critical information and feedback that could add to the overall productivity and growth of their company.

Summing Up

Digital advertising has been on the rise for the last few years and is only expected to grow even further in the future. While most brands have already made their presence in the field of virtual marketing, some are still lagging in terms of knowledge of proper marketing methods. It must be kept in mind at all times that even though digital marketing is supposed to make a positive impact on the sales and revenue of a brand, it can backfire if used incorrectly. Thus, brands should be sensitive to customer perception and sentiments and construct their marketing tactics accordingly.

(Manu Gupta is AVP, Digital Success, ET Medialabs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:25 AM IST