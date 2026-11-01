Digi Yatra Begins International Passenger Trials At 7 Indian Airports, Wider Rollout Planned In 2027 | X

New Delhi [India], November 1: Digi Yatra has commenced trials for international passengers at seven airports across India, marking a further step in the adoption of digital technology in the country’s aviation sector.

The trials, scheduled to run from November to December 2026, will allow eligible Indian nationals holding e-passports to use Digi Yatra at designated airport touchpoints while travelling on select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo.

A press release by Ministry of Civil Aviation, reads: "Digi Yatra has commenced trials for international passengers at seven airports across India, marking a further step in the adoption of digital technology in the country’s aviation sector. The trials, scheduled to run from November to December 2026, will allow eligible Indian nationals holding e-passports to use the Digi Yatra at designated airport touchpoints while travelling on select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo. The trials are being conducted at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar airports. Eligible passengers will be able to use the facility at terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates, wherever the required infrastructure is available. Feedback received during the trial period will inform the planning of a wider rollout in 2027." — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2026

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the trials are being conducted at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar airports. Eligible passengers will be able to use the facility at terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates, wherever the required infrastructure is available. Feedback received during the trial period will inform the planning of a wider rollout in 2027.

How Passengers Can Access Digi Yatra

To access the facility, eligible Indian nationals must create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential (VC) through the Digi Yatra mobile application.

The process involves scanning the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) of the e-passport, reading the embedded chip using the Near Field Communication (NFC) feature of a compatible smartphone, capturing a selfie and verifying the details. The credential is stored in the passenger’s Digi Yatra wallet on the device and can be used at airport touchpoints enabled for the trials.

Existing Travel Formalities Remain Mandatory

The facility is intended to complement, and not replace, existing travel processes. Passengers must continue to carry their travel documents and complete all mandatory airline document checks, immigration procedures and other applicable travel formalities.

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Digi Yatra Expansion Across Indian Airports

Digi Yatra’s adoption continues to expand across India’s aviation network. The platform has over 26.5 million users and has enabled more than 110 million journeys across 39 domestic airports, serving domestic airlines. A further 25 domestic airports are planned to be covered by 2027.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains committed to leveraging technology to improve airport operations and facilitate seamless air travel, in line with the Government of India’s vision of Digital India and Ease of Flying.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)