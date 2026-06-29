Diffusion Engineers Bags Major Industrial Order, Secures ₹26.31 Crore Contract For RAPH Rotor Assemblies

Mumbai-based Diffusion Engineers Ltd has received a domestic order valued at approximately Rs 26.31 crore. |

Mumbai: Diffusion Engineers Ltd announced on Monday that it has secured a domestic order worth about Rs 26.31 crore for the supply of RAPH Rotor Assemblies. These assemblies are intended for the power industry.

Order Details

The order specifically involves the supply of RAPH Rotor Assembly units. The company did not disclose the name of the domestic client.

Delivery Schedule

The delivery schedule for the order is staggered, with the detailed timeline expected to be communicated by the customer soon. However, Diffusion Engineers will deliver a minimum of three RAPH Rotors on or before 31 March 2027.

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