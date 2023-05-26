Different Ways to Use Delivery Challan

Every successful organisation needs to have a regular practice of keeping records. When maintaining records, it is necessary to maintain up-to-date ledgers and other pertinent documents. The delivery challan is an example of this type of document.

Delivery challan format may be familiar to multi-location businesses. However, issuing a delivery challan could be confusing for new business owners. The delivery challan is crucial in manufacturing and certain large retail businesses. It is available in various business formats based on their requirements and company policy.

About Delivery Challan

Delivery challans are used to track the transport of products from one location to another, irrespective of whether or not the goods are sold. Therefore, no GST applies to such a supply. Example: Transfer of products from the headquarters to the branches.

Delivery Challans are sent with the goods when they are shipped. The document describes the product recipients, locations, and delivery dates. This challan's primary function is to indicate product delivery and customer acceptance. Delivery challans replace tax invoices in some instances. It can also be called a dispatch slip or delivery slip.

Delivery Challan Format in Microsoft Word

Creating a delivery challan in Word is a convenient option. It has a title with the company's name and logo, a recipient section, and a listing of the delivered products. It is essential to include any relevant details, like the delivery date, vehicle number, and quantity of the packages.

Delivery Challan Format in Microsoft Excel

Excel allows the creation of delivery challans in the form of spreadsheets. It can have distinct categories for the product name, the number of items, and the price. Delivery challan format in Excel simplifies goods value computation. Excel makes it easier to create a delivery challan than other formats due to its predefined cells and columns.

Delivery Challan in PDF

A PDF delivery challan is readily readable on all devices. Adobe Acrobat or an online PDF converter can make a delivery challan from a Word or Excel file. The delivery challan format will have the same layout and contents as Word or Excel.

Advantages of having Delivery Challan Format

One can quickly and easily make a challan with a unique delivery challan format. Other advantages include the following:

Helps in promoting the brand and, in turn, boosts business.

A business can modify the delivery challan format in Excel or the delivery challan format in Word to meet its requirements.

Please fill out the delivery challan with the specifics of the shipped items and then print it out for documentation purposes. The challan can be signed and sent to the recipient.

FAQs

1. Can delivery challans be used for interstate transportation?

Yes, interstate goods transportation uses a delivery challan. The challan should include delivery location information.

2. Can the delivery challan include transportation information?

Yes, the challan needs to include information on the mode of transportation and the vehicle's information.

3. When does a Delivery Challan become available?

Delivery challans are issued when: