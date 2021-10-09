Fuel prices hiked again: Diesel price crosses Rs 100-litre mark for first time in Mumbai

Domestic fuel has been hitting record high for the past five days across the country. Now, Mumbai has set a new record with the price of diesel touching Rs. 100/litre mark for the first time.

After Saturday's (October 9) hike in fuel prices by 37 paise, diesel in Mumbai now costs Rs 100.29 per litre. Fuel prices are the highest in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra where petrol costs Rs 112.39 a litre and diesel Rs 101.21 a litre.

Oil Marketing companies hiked fuel prices by 30 paise for petrol and 35 paise for diesel on October 9. According to details listed on the Indian Oil Corporation's website, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 103.84/litre while diesel is priced at Rs 92.47 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state, depending on the value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state government.

After today's hike in fuel prices, petrol price in Chennai, went up by 26 paise to Rs 101.27 per litre and diesel by 33 paise to Rs 96.93 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata have touched Rs 104.52 per litre and Rs 95.58 per litre, respectively.

