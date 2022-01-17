Dhoot Transmission launches its health and wellness venture - Burge Electronics

Dhoot Transmission Pvt. Ltd. (DTPL), has launched a venture christened Burge Electronics Pvt Ltd as it embarks on a diversification plan to establish its presence in the fast-growing health and wellness industry.

Burge Electronics, which means guarantor in German, will roll out a series of world-class health and wellness products to deliver a truly healthy lifestyle.

Rahul Dhoot, Managing Director, Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd, said, "The launch of Burge Electronics symbolises our aspirations to enrich the health and wellness quotient of the society which is battling the severe pandemic spread."

Burge Electronics will soon launch its first product, ion Dome, a virus neutraliser approved and tested by ICMR recognised and ILAC accredited labs.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:02 PM IST