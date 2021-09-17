DHL Express to hike prices in India by 6.9% on average next year

DHL Express will hike its prices in India by 6.9 per cent on an average from January 1, 2022, as part of its annual price revision exercise globally, the company said on Friday.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, it said.

These measures are being regularly updated by national and international authorities in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves, the company stated.

Even in times of global crisis, DHL continues to invest in people, infrastructure and processes, said R S Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express India.

"The annual price adjustment allows us to invest more towards digital tools, to invest in facility and fleet expansion. This includes state-of-the-art aircraft and vehicles as well as the expansion of our hubs and gateways to increase capacity as demand for the fastest possible cross-border shipping continues to grow," he said.

DHL is also investing to stay fully compliant to the increasing regulatory and security measures globally, he said, adding "these investments ensure that we are supporting our customers in every step of their journey." According to DHL, depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

The adjustment also allows the company to further invest in its infrastructure network and strengthen the resilience against crises and provide the needed capacity growth due to rising customer demands, it said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 02:25 PM IST