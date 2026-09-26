DHL Express Shipments Set To Cost More In India, 8.9% Rate Hike To Take Effect From January

DHL Express Shipments Set To Cost More In India |

Mumbai: DHL Express will increase its shipment charges in India by 8.9 per cent from January 1, 2027, as part of its annual price revision.

The logistics company said the adjustment reflects higher operating costs linked to inflation, currency movements and developments specific to the express delivery industry. The revised rates will affect customers sending shipments through DHL Express in India.

Why DHL Is Raising Prices

DHL Express operates in more than 220 countries and territories. Its costs are shaped by conditions in individual markets as well as changes across its international network, the company said.

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Beyond inflation and exchange rates, DHL pointed to energy expenses and rising administrative costs. New customs procedures, security measures and regulatory requirements also add to the cost of moving shipments across borders. Labour market pressures in several countries have pushed operating expenses higher, it added.

Focus On Service And Reliability

RS Subramanian, senior vice president for South Asia at DHL Express, said the annual adjustment would help the company maintain the service and reliability customers expect while strengthening its global operations.

DHL also plans to continue investing in its international network, digital tools, security infrastructure and sustainable logistics services, he said. Those investments are intended to support businesses as international trade and supply chains become more complex.

What Customers Should Know

The announcement specifies an 8.9 per cent increase in shipment charges in India from the start of 2027. Businesses that regularly use international express shipping may need to account for the revised rates in their logistics budgets.

DHL Express said it reviews prices each year to reflect changing costs. The company has not provided a shipment-by-shipment breakdown in the announcement, so the amount paid by an individual customer will depend on the applicable service and rate.