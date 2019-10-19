DHFL reports Q1 net loss of Rs 242 crore

New Delhi: Debt-ridden housing finance firm DHFL has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 242.48 crore for the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 431.71 crore in the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19. DHFL said the losses registered in Q1 of this fiscal were fully attributable to owners of the parent (company).

Total income of the company fell to Rs 2,399.84 crore during the three months to June 2019, as against Rs 3,154.25 crore in the year-ago period, it said.