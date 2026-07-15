Dharti Proteins Reports ₹14.28 Lakh Net Loss In Q1 FY27, Revenue Falls Sharply

Mumbai: Dharti Proteins Ltd on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of ₹14.28 lakh for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, ended 30 June 2026. The company had posted a net loss of ₹4.50 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Declines

The company's revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹0.06 lakh, a sharp decline from ₹2.29 lakh reported in Q1 FY26. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue also fell from ₹0.04 lakh in Q4 FY26.

Total Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹14.34 lakh, an increase from ₹6.89 lakh in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, total expenses increased from ₹5.55 lakh in Q4 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were a negative ₹2.86. This compares to a negative EPS of ₹0.04 in Q1 FY26 and a negative ₹9.136 in Q4 FY26.

Board Meeting Approval

The unaudited standalone financial results were approved by the company's Board of Directors at their meeting held on 15 July 2026. The meeting concluded at 3:30 P.M. on the same day.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.