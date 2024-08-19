Dharavi Job Fair: 1,800 Aspirants Walk In, 150 Land Job Offers On The Spot For Up To ₹40,000 Per Month Package

Representative Photo | PTI

The Dharavi Job Fair held recently received a good response with

1,800 aspirants walking in for direct interviews at the event. While 150 of them bagged job offers, 350 have been selected for final evaluation. The average starting salary offered was between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 per month.

Some aspirants have got packages of up to Rs 40,000 per month, which will provide a much-needed boost towards achieving financial stability for their families.

Fifty-seven companies took part at the job fair, which was jointly organised by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and Adani Group, and employment and skill training entity Sapio Analytics.

“We received a total of 4,000 registrations in the pilot programme and 1,800 aspirants walked in for interviews. We are confident that the rest of the applicants will soon be placed in different companies. We are thankful to companies like Bharti Airtel Limited, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited, TeamLease Services Limited, Ebix Cash Global Services, and Secure Debt Management Consultant Private Limited for showing interest as prospective employers for the youth of Dharavi,” a DRPPL spokesperson said.

“It is for the first time that financial sector giants like LIC, Tata AIA, and ICICI Lombard took part in such an initiative in Dharavi – a place with immense potential. This event also shows the importance of bringing opportunities directly to people who need it the most,” the spokesperson added.

Jahana Shaikh, who got a job offer the same day, said, "I am thrilled to have secured a job as a telecaller at Reliance Jio. This opportunity means a lot to me because it is a step towards financial independence."