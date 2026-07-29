Dhanlaxmi Bank Reports ₹24.91 Crore Net Profit In Q1 FY27, Total Income Rises To ₹484.25 Crore

Mumbai: Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹24.91 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), significantly up from ₹12.18 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The bank's total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹484.25 crore.

Financial Performance Overview

The bank's interest earned for Q1 FY27 reached ₹449.36 crore, while other income contributed ₹34.89 crore. Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹432.80 crore, including interest expended of ₹271.74 crore and operating expenses of ₹161.06 crore.

Operating Profit and Provisions

Dhanlaxmi Bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies was ₹51.45 crore for the quarter. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies were ₹15.91 crore, leading to a profit before tax of ₹35.54 crore.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at ₹286.57 crore as on 30 June 2026, representing 1.82 per cent of gross advances. Net NPAs were ₹72.61 crore, or 0.47 per cent of net advances. The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, was 92.77 per cent as on 30 June 2026.

Key Ratios

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) for the bank was 19.19 per cent as on 30 June 2026. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹0.63. The return on assets (annualised) was 0.45 per cent.

Segmental Results

Retail Banking generated the highest segment revenue at ₹296.70 crore, followed by Treasury at ₹75.75 crore and Corporate/Wholesale Banking at ₹108.71 crore. Segment-wise, Retail Banking reported a profit of ₹21.80 crore, while Treasury reported ₹8.90 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.