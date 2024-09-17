 DGGI Intensifies GST Scrutiny Of Online Gaming Platforms Amid ₹2.01 Lakh Crore Evasion Detection In 2023-24 Fiscal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDGGI Intensifies GST Scrutiny Of Online Gaming Platforms Amid ₹2.01 Lakh Crore Evasion Detection In 2023-24 Fiscal

DGGI Intensifies GST Scrutiny Of Online Gaming Platforms Amid ₹2.01 Lakh Crore Evasion Detection In 2023-24 Fiscal

The DGGI has detected 6,084 cases involving Rs 2.01 lakh crore of GST evasion in 2023-24 fiscal, with online gaming and BFSI in services and iron, copper, scrap and alloys in goods emerging as the sectors most prone to evasion.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
DGGI | File

Mumbai: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) investigation arm Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has intensified scrutiny of online gaming platforms amid raising concerns about potential tax evasion and money laundering risks.

The DGGI has detected 6,084 cases involving Rs 2.01 lakh crore of GST evasion in 2023-24 fiscal, with online gaming and BFSI in services and iron, copper, scrap and alloys in goods emerging as the sectors most prone to evasion. The GST intelligence and investigation sleuths have flagged the proliferation of online gaming platforms not in compliance with regulatory standards.

In 2023-24, online gaming sector saw maximum evasion with Rs 81,875 crore in 78 cases, followed by Banking, Financial and Insurance (BFSI) with Rs 18,961 crore evasion in 171 cases. Works contract services and pharmaceutical had 343 cases and 22 evasion cases with tax evasion involving Rs 2,846 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively.

“An inter-departmental committee is on the cards to tackle the tax evasions and money laundering risks in the gaming industry. The proposed committee would include representatives from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and various tax and consumer affairs departments,” confirmed senior tax official.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Central Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch On Dadar-Badlapur Route
Mumbai: Central Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch On Dadar-Badlapur Route
Mumbai: BMC Destroys 1,488 Malaria Breeding Spots And 11,234 Dengue Hotspots; Eliminates 10,687 Rats In Recent Drive
Mumbai: BMC Destroys 1,488 Malaria Breeding Spots And 11,234 Dengue Hotspots; Eliminates 10,687 Rats In Recent Drive
ATTENTION! BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Parts Of K East-West Wards For Maintenance On Sept 19-20; Check Affected Areas
ATTENTION! BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Parts Of K East-West Wards For Maintenance On Sept 19-20; Check Affected Areas
Brutal Murder In Thane’s Lodha Amara: Accused Arrested Within 12 Hours, Motive Under Investigation
Brutal Murder In Thane’s Lodha Amara: Accused Arrested Within 12 Hours, Motive Under Investigation
Read Also
Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI Calls For GST Review, Urges Relief For Redevelopment And Affordable Housing...
article-image

The annual report of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has revealed about 46 per cent of the evasion cases related to non-payment of tax (through clandestine supply and undervaluation), 20 per cent related to fake Input Tax Credit (ITC), and 19 per cent to wrong availment/non-reversal of ITC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DGGI Intensifies GST Scrutiny Of Online Gaming Platforms Amid ₹2.01 Lakh Crore Evasion Detection...

DGGI Intensifies GST Scrutiny Of Online Gaming Platforms Amid ₹2.01 Lakh Crore Evasion Detection...

India Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi

India Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi

Revolutionise Your Drive: Nissan Kicks

Revolutionise Your Drive: Nissan Kicks

Pelatro Ltd. IPO Day 1: Retail Portion Subscribed 99% While QIB Stay Away From ₹55 Crore Public...

Pelatro Ltd. IPO Day 1: Retail Portion Subscribed 99% While QIB Stay Away From ₹55 Crore Public...

Western Carriers IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 2.67 Times; Retail Investors Bid Over 4.27x

Western Carriers IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 2.67 Times; Retail Investors Bid Over 4.27x