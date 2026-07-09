DGCA Greenlights Embraer's E-Jets, Including E195-E2, To Boost UDAN And Blue Ocean Routes In India

DGCA's certification clears Embraer's E-Jets, including the E195-E2, for commercial operations in India's regional aviation market | File Photo

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) awarded type certification to several prominent variants of Embraer’s E-Jets family. The regulatory clearance encompassed the E190 and E195 first-generation jets, alongside the next-generation E195-E2.

Known to be the world’s quietest and most fuel-efficient small narrow-body aircraft, the E195-E2's entry into the Indian market is said to offer domestic carriers a highly efficient bridge between smaller turboprops and larger single-aisle jets.

Type certification is a rigorous regulatory process in which an aviation authority formally approves the design of a new aircraft, engine or propeller.

The certification of Embraer E-Jets has opened the door for Indian airlines to target unserved or underserved markets where operating an Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 would be economically unviable, yet passenger demand outstrips the capacity of an ATR or Q400 turboprop.

Regional Connectivity Boost

With an enhanced flight range of up to seven hours, these newly certified variants can comfortably link Tier-2 and Tier-3 Indian cities with major metros, as well as serve regional international routes.

Furthermore, the E-Jets boast specific performance capabilities tailored for challenging airfields, enabling operations from shorter runways or locations with restrictive pavement strength.

Embraer's Regional Vice President of Sales, Aditya Shekhar, said, "This certification enables us to support airlines expanding their networks and opening unique routes by tapping into blue ocean opportunities that are too small for a large narrow-body or too far for a turboprop."

Globally, the E-Jets family represents one of the most successful commercial aviation programmes in history, with more than 1,900 deliveries to over 80 airlines operating across 50 countries.

Growing Presence In India

For passengers, the E195-E2 brings a distinct comfort advantage to regional routes. A modern cabin configured in a 2x2 layout ensures every passenger gets an aisle or a window, while large overhead storage bins and individual passenger service units mirror the experience of much larger mainline aircraft.

The Brazilian aerospace major is not a stranger to Indian skies. Embraer already maintains a robust presence in the country, with nearly 50 aircraft across 11 different models operating across commercial, defence and business aviation sectors.

The smaller E175 sibling was already type certified in India and has become a staple for regional carrier Star Air. In February 2026, Adani Defence & Aerospace signed an enhanced memorandum of understanding with Embraer to establish a final assembly line for the E175 regional jet in India, directly plugging the platform into India's upcoming regional transport aircraft programme.

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Final Regulatory Milestone

With the E195-E2 having already secured its foundational triple certification from the FAA (USA), EASA (Europe) and ANAC (Brazil) between 2018 and 2019, the DGCA's green light marks the final regulatory hurdle crossed.

As Indian airlines navigate high fuel prices and competitive regional routes, Embraer's newly certified lineup is expected to offer a compelling tool to reshape domestic networks.

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