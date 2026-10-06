DFS Secretary Sanjay Lohiya Urges Banks To Expand Digital Outreach, Enable End-To-End Loan Processing | X - DFS_India

New Delhi, Oct 6: While significant progress has been made in deepening financial inclusion in the country through various flagship schemes of the Government, banks should make efforts for further enhancing their digital outreach and focus on end-to-end digital processing of loans, Sanjay Lohiya, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), said on Tuesday.

Review meeting with banks

The DFS Secretary chaired a review meeting with heads of all public sector banks (PSBs) and executive directors of major private sector banks (PVBs) here.

The review meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

Providing working capital loans through channels like credit lines on UPI and credit cards for micro-enterprises (CCME) was also explained.

Secretary, DFS, Shri Sanjay Lohiya chaired a review meeting with heads of all Public Sector Banks & Executive Directors of major Private Sector Banks, reviewing progress of flagship schemes like PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana and financing under Kisan Credit Card, PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana.*Key action points:** Enhance digital capabilities, enable end-to-end digital processes and expand working capital via Credit Lines on UPI and improve the performance under Credit Cards for Micro-Enterprises (CCME).* Ensure completion of brick-and-mortar branches at identified villages and 100% Business Correspondents (BCs) in unbanked villages.* Private Sector Banks to step up participation in FI schemes.* Awareness on claiming benefits under Jansuraksha insurance schemes, ensure smooth payouts, handle grievances with care * Jan Suraksha Portal to be leveraged by all banks for timely and accurate reporting of beneficiary additions and processing claims under the insurance schemesSecretary encouraged that the banks to wholeheartedly participate in the upcoming FI Saturation Campaign to be organized by DFS from 21.10.2026 to 31.12.2026, with greater focus on serving marginalised sections and meeting their banking needs. — DFS (@DFS_India) October 6, 2026

Focus on financial inclusion

Lohiya discussed in detail the progress made by banks under financial inclusion. He urged the private sector banks to increase their participation in financial inclusion schemes.

Lohiya directed the banks to increase awareness of claim eligibility in Jansuraksha insurance schemes so that the nominees receive the amount after the unfortunate demise of the beneficiary.

Banks were also advised to take specific care while handling grievances related to claims under these schemes.

Jan Suraksha portal enrolment

The DFS Secretary also asked banks to enrol all new beneficiaries of PMJJBY and PMSBY through the Jan Suraksha portal, as the portal will be integrated with all banks and insurers, thereby enhancing the quality of data and ease of operations.

During the meeting, ways to increase the persistency ratio of the Atal Pension Yojana were also discussed.

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Financial inclusion schemes reviewed

A detailed review of the progress under various financial inclusion schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Vishwakarma, PM Surya Ghar, KCC, etc., was undertaken during the meeting.

The progress of opening of brick & mortar branches of banks and deployment of business correspondents (BCs) in unbanked villages was also reviewed.

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