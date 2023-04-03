Devyani International hits 500 Pizza Hut store milestone | LinkedIn

Commemorating the remarkable journey in the country, Devyani International’s Pizza Hut division celebrates crossing the 500th store milestone. The 500th store is located at Janpath Road in Connaught Place, New Delhi. With an aim to serve ‘Hut Lovers’ with their sumptuous range of Pizzas, Pizza Hut India is committed to expanding its footprint across the country. Devyani International Limited will continue to grow it’s Pizza Hut presence in FY 2023-24 to ensure great dine-in and delivery experience to the consumers.

As on December 31, 2022, DIL operates over 1,177 stores across brands in 225 plus cities in India, Nigeria and Nepal. The Company is an integral growth engine for RJ Corp, a Conglomerate that today is a powerhouse multinational with thriving businesses in beverages, fast-food restaurants, retail, ice-cream, dairy products, healthcare, and education.

Devyani International shares

The shares of Devyani International Limited on Monday closed at Rs 146.55, up by 1.31 per cent.

