Destinations ready for Indian tourists post-pandemic, promoted at OTM Mumbai trade show

About 91% of Indians, the highest among all surveyed countries, are planning to book a dream vacation in 2022. International travel is gaining back its momentum at a full swing, which is in fact, better than before - according to survey reports, Indians want to spend on international travel, comparatively more in 2022 than they did in previous years.

As per reports, the Indian outbound tourism market is estimated to surpass 42 Billion USD by 2024 and will exceed US$ 45 Billion by 2025. With a growing economy, young population, and increasing middle class population, India is positioned to become one of the most lucrative outbound tourism markets in the world. It is among the fastest growing markets globally, with approximately 80 million passport levels of purchasing power, especially among the middle class.

OTM Mumbai, the mega International travel trade show that usually takes place in February, kicked off at the brand new, world-class venue, Jio World Convention Centre, BKC. Billed as the ‘Booster’ edition, this OTM is happening for the second time in the same year, to help promote destinations that are now ready to take tourists in the fast normalising post-pandemic phase. The first edition was held in March this year, and then a need was felt for the second booster edition, especially to accommodate those who could not join at that time due to the after effects of the pandemic.

This edition has stunningly large participation from foreign countries like Saudi (Premium Partner Country), Russia, Qatar and Korea (Partner Countries), Mauritius (Focus Country) and Indonesia (Feature Country) who have set up colourful pavilions. Russia has separate pavilions from Moscow (Partner Destination), St. Petersburg (Focus Destination), Kaliningrad and Murmansk. Indian pavilions of the Ministry of Tourism, and States of Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are not far behind. There are 500+ exhibitors from over 20 countries and as many Indian States on the show floor.

During the three days of the shows apart from the buying, selling and interactions at the show floor, there are interesting panel discussions and fireside chats, e.g. on The New World Order of International Tourism, new trends, destination weddings, hospitality industry, Responsible Tourism and many other interesting topics.

“The great participation from Saudi, Russia and Qatar is proof of the possibility for innovation and diversification. Likewise, participation from Korea and Indonesia adds further to the quality, as the other great destinations add to the variety of the experience at the show floor”, remarked Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO, Fairfest Media Ltd. (Organiser of OTM).

OTM’22 special booster edition sets a new standard of travel trade shows in India in terms of quality of exhibitors, visitors, buyers, and top-notch infrastructure and services at the only world class venue in India, comparable to any 5-star international venue! The 3-day event is bringing together international and national destinations including international tourism boards, national, and state tourism boards, hotels & resorts, airlines, destination management companies, MICE, wedding planners and film producers under one roof, with interesting ideas, strategies and the vision to revive travel and tourism around the globe.

The regular edition of OTM - the grand finale and India’s top International travel show will again return to Mumbai in February 2023, right at the Jio World Convention Centre. OTM Mumbai is the epicentre of premium-quality exhibits, sellers and buyers, with never-seen-before jaw-dropping pavilions, showcasing destinations bringing together their travel suppliers, airlines and hospitality partners to network with the Indian travel trade.