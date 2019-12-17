Despite dropping GST collection, Finance Ministry sets Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly target

There is currently speculation that the government might miss its GST tax collection target for this fiscal. Against this backdrop, the Finance Ministry on Tuesday set a a Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up target for the remaining four months of 2019-20 financial year, ministry sources said.

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had a video conference meeting with top tax officials and impressed upon them to step up measures to achieve direct and indirect tax collection target, reported PTI.

Officers have been particularly urged to ensure that during field enforcement drive and visits, no taxpayer is overreached or troubled, the source said.