Demand for petrol, diesel falls even on lower retail prices

New Delhi: Blindsided by Covid-19, domestic demand for petrol, diesel, jet fuel and shipping fuel has fallen by over 10 per cent in the first two weeks of March even though the global oil market remained favorable for Indian consumers with sharp fall in both crude and petroleum product prices.

Sources in public sector oil marketing companies said that though subdued global oil markets reduced product prices, restrictions on travel following Covid-19 outbreak slowed consumption with pump sales of petrol and diesel falling by almost 11 per cent between March 1 and 15.