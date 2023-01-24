e-Paper Get App
Delhivery selected as pan-India partner for Godrej air coolers

A new warehouse in Ghaziabad has been officially opened by the company and Godrej Appliances to accommodate all fulfilment requirements across India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Delhivery selected as pan-India partner for Godrej air coolers | Image: Delhivery (Representative)
Delhivery Ltd said Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, has awarded a contract to build and manage the pan-India supply chain for their air-cooler business to the company, via an exchange filing.

In order to increase the market penetration of Godrej air coolers, the company will use its integrated storage and distribution system.

A new warehouse in Ghaziabad has been officially opened by the company and Godrej Appliances to accommodate all fulfilment requirements across India.

A single, technology-enabled platform will guarantee end-to-end supply chain visibility by integrating Godrej systems with Delhivery's supply chain platform.

Shares of Delhivery were down 3.5% at ₹313.45 at 11:00 IST on NSE.

