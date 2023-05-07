Delhivery allots 3.85 lakh shares to employees as stock option | Image: Delhivery (Representative)

Delhivery on Saturday allotted 3,85,739 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Delhivery allocated shares worth Rs 1 each under 2 schemes.

3,84,539 shares were allocated under the Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 and 1,200 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan III 2020.

The shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

Post the allocation the company's paid-up share capital increased to Rs 72,92,59,743.

Delhivery shares

The shares of Delhivery on Friday closed at Rs 354.25, down by 2.84 per cent.