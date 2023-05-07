Delhivery allots 3.85 lakh shares to employees as stock option

Delhivery on Saturday allotted 3,85,739 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Delhivery allocated shares worth Rs 1 each under 2 schemes.
3,84,539 shares were allocated under the Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 and 1,200 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan III 2020.
The shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.
Post the allocation the company's paid-up share capital increased to Rs 72,92,59,743.
Delhivery shares
The shares of Delhivery on Friday closed at Rs 354.25, down by 2.84 per cent.
