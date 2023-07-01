 Delhivery Allots 2,28,482 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelhivery Allots 2,28,482 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Delhivery Allots 2,28,482 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The equity shares were allotted under the company ESOP 2012.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Delhivery Allots 2,28,482 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Delhivery (Representative)

Delhivery on Saturday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company on Friday had approved the grant of 2,28,482 stock options under Delhivery Employees Stock Option Plan 2012 to the eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries effective from July 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted under the company ESOP 2012.

Delhivery Shares

The shares of Delhivery on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 380.30, down by 1.69 percent.

Read Also
Delhivery Allots Equity Worth Rs 19,41,454 As Stock Option
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Coal India Appoints P M Prasad As Chairman-cum-Managing Director Of The Company

Coal India Appoints P M Prasad As Chairman-cum-Managing Director Of The Company

Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 1.5 lakh Units Including Passenger And Light Commercial Vehicles In June...

Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 1.5 lakh Units Including Passenger And Light Commercial Vehicles In June...

Delhivery Allots 2,28,482 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Delhivery Allots 2,28,482 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Mphasis Completes Acquisition Of eBECS

Mphasis Completes Acquisition Of eBECS

Tomato Prices Will Slash Down In Upcoming 15 Days, Will Get To Normal In Month, Says Govt

Tomato Prices Will Slash Down In Upcoming 15 Days, Will Get To Normal In Month, Says Govt