Delhivery Allots 2,28,482 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Delhivery (Representative)

Delhivery on Saturday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company on Friday had approved the grant of 2,28,482 stock options under Delhivery Employees Stock Option Plan 2012 to the eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries effective from July 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted under the company ESOP 2012.

Delhivery Shares

The shares of Delhivery on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 380.30, down by 1.69 percent.