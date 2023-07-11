 Delhivery Allots 17,28,427 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Delhivery Allots 17,28,427 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Delhivery (Representative)

Delhivery on Tuesday announced the allotment of Delhivery equity shares to employees as stock options under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plans, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares are allotted as 2,35,577 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 ; 11,07,400 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan II 2020; and 3,85,450 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan III 2020.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from ₹73,12,01,198 to ₹73,29,29,624.

Delhivery Ltd Shares

The shares of Delhivery on tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹398.

article-image

