Delhivery Allots 17,28,427 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Delhivery on Tuesday announced the allotment of Delhivery equity shares to employees as stock options under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plans, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The equity shares are allotted as 2,35,577 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan 2012 ; 11,07,400 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan II 2020; and 3,85,450 under Delhivery Employee Stock Option Plan III 2020.
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.
With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from ₹73,12,01,198 to ₹73,29,29,624.
Delhivery Ltd Shares
The shares of Delhivery on tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹398.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)