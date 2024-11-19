 Delhi High Court Summons OpenAI Over ANI's Copyright Infringement Allegations
G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image

In response to a lawsuit brought by the news organisation Asian News International (ANI), which claimed that OpenAI had improperly used its content to train and run ChatGPT, the Delhi High Court summoned OpenAI on Tuesday.

OpenAI's claim that ANI's official website had already been blocked to stop ChatGPT from using its content was cited by Justice Amit Bansal.

Council for ANI advocate Sidhant Kumar described ChatGPT's workings to the court. He claimed that the chatbot was being trained without permission using the news agency's copyrighted content.

'The software comes with all publicly accessible data, including copyrighted material. Additionally, my content is a component of the training data in this instance,' Kumar stated.

First lawsuit against OpenAI in India

This is the first time an Indian media outlet has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for alleged copyright violations. Additionally, The New York Times recently sued OpenAI for using its content without permission to train its platforms. Google's Bard AI and Microsoft's Copilot have both been sued for the same thing.

The Court asked during the hearing if the AI platform had been the target of any lawsuits outside of India.

'ANI's suit was the first case against ChatGPT in India, said Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, who was representing OpenAI. He added that although OpenAI was the target of 13 lawsuits in the US, two in Canada, and one in Germany, no injunctions had been issued against the chatbot.

