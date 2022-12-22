Delhi HC takes notice of SC order to resolve case between Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra and Delhi Metro Rail

Delhi HC | File Photo

In a dispute between Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure and Delhi's Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi High Court has taken notice of the Supreme Court's order in favour of an arbitration. On the request of Delhi Metro Rail's lawyer, the matter has been adjourned till January 4, as the Attorney General for India R. Venkataramani was under the weather.

The case involves Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express, which had won Rs 4500 crore as arbitration award from Delhi Metro Rail Corp, in 2017. Its claims blaming structural defects in Delhi Metro Rail's viaduct for hindering viability of operations on the airport line were accepted.

As the metro rail firm requested adjournments repeatedly in the high court, Reliance Infrastructure moved Supreme Court, which then directed the high court to resolve the case within three months. Delhi Metro had informed SC that it had requested the of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for modalities and timeframe for clearing the payment to Reliance Infra.

So far Rs 2,700 crore out of the Rs 4,500 crore awarded to Reliance Infra has been paid.