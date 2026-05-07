Delhi HC Refers Zee-JioStar Music Copyright Suit To Mediation; Zee Seeks $3 Million Damages

The Delhi High Court referred a copyright infringement case filed by Zee Entertainment against JioStar India (Reliance-Disney JV) to mediation. |

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has referred a music copyright infringement suit filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. against JioStar India Pvt. Ltd for mediation. Zee Entertainment is seeking $3 million in damages, alleging unauthorised use and exploitation of works from its music division on the Reliance-Disney streaming platform, JioStar India, and on some of its television channels.

The high court noted that both the parties were willing to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement of the disputes and be referred to mediation. The high court said that if Zee Entertainment comes across any of its licensed works, it should be communicated to JioStar India, upon which the latter will take it down. The high court sought JioStar India's reply on Zee Entertainment's plea in four weeks.

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In the meantime, the court asked JioStar India, a joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd., not to use, publish, broadcast, stream, upload, or make copies of any licensed works in which Zee Entertainment holds an exclusive copyright. The high court will next hear the case by Zee Entertainment on Jul. 23. Zee Entertainment said JioStar India was a licensee under agreements in 2017 and 2020, which have since expired.

According to the agreements, upon expiry or termination, JioStar India was required to cease using or exploiting Zee Entertainment's licensed work in any manner. After the expiry of the agreements, Zee Entertainment asked JioStar India to discontinue use of the licensed work. However, JioStar India has continued to host content involving the licensed work and has been removing it upon Zee Entertainment's identification. In November 2025, JioStar India proposed a one-month extension as a precautionary measure to cover any inadvertent use of Zee Entertainment's licensed work on the platform.

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However, instances of alleged infringement of the licensed work by JioStar India have continued, Zee Entertainment said. Jio Star India said the acts were unintentional and purely residual in nature and the matter is a fit case for resolution through mediation. JioStar India said it has already removed substantial volumes of Zee Entertainment’s licensed work from its platform, and that, given the nature of its platform, the company may not be in a position to identify each instance of the alleged infringement. Wednesday, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises ended 4.4% higher at INR 94.53 on the National Stock Exchange. Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.8% lower at INR 1437.90.

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