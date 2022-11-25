Delhi HC grants bail to Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of YES Bank, in money laundering case

Delhi High Court grants bail to Former Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in Rs 466.51-crore money laundering case being probed by Enforcement Directorate.
Earlier on September 7, Capital markets regulator SEBI imposed a penalty of ₹2 crore on Rana Kapoor for mis-selling the private sector lender's AT-1 bonds.
