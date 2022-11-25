Delhi HC grants bail to Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of YES Bank, in money laundering case

Former Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank , Rana Kapoor | Image Source: Wikipedia

Delhi High Court grants bail to Former Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in Rs 466.51-crore money laundering case being probed by Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier on September 7, Capital markets regulator SEBI imposed a penalty of ₹2 crore on Rana Kapoor for mis-selling the private sector lender's AT-1 bonds.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.